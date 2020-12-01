Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STMP, ELAN, OSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total volume of 3,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) options are showing a volume of 30,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,600 underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 23,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

