Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STAA, SPGI, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total volume of 3,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 24,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 8,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,400 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 14,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
