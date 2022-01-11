Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SSTK, ACN, SWTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 5,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 503,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 235% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,700 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 58,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 222% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 7,257 contracts, representing approximately 725,700 underlying shares or approximately 203.7% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, ACN options, or SWTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.