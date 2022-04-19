Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, MO, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 3,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 364,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 41,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 17,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
