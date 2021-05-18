Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, LULU, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 9,562 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 956,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,529 contracts, representing approximately 852,900 underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 3,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, LULU options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.