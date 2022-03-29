Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, BX, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 128,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 9,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 25,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 249,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 21,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

