Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, BOOM, USB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 58,111 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM) saw options trading volume of 609 contracts, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 25,643 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 5,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,600 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

