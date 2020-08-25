Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPRO, DPZ, KMB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SPRO), where a total of 695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of SPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of SPRO. Below is a chart showing SPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,647 contracts, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares or approximately 53% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,895 contracts, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

