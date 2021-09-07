Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, RIOT, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 27,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 6,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 196,614 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 170.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 37,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 19,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 10, 2021, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

