Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, BX, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 4,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 13,841 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,855 contracts, representing approximately 385,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, BX options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
