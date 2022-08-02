Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPGI, SPCE, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total of 8,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 864,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 30,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:
