Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, KMPH, MUSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total volume of 57,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 8,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,200 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

KemPharm Inc (Symbol: KMPH) options are showing a volume of 2,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of KMPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of KMPH. Below is a chart showing KMPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) saw options trading volume of 1,230 contracts, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

