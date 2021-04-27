Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCE, HCAT, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total volume of 105,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 10,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) options are showing a volume of 3,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 134,147 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 8,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 898,300 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

