Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, GRMN, BG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 1,679 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 167,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,630 contracts, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 7,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, GRMN options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

