Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, AAP, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 2,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 400,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 3,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 13,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPB options, AAP options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
