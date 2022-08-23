Markets
SPB

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, AAP, APO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 2,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 400,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 3,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 13,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, AAP options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPBAAPAPO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular