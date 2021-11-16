Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SONO, QGEN, PTGX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 15,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 5,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX) options are showing a volume of 3,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SONO options, QGEN options, or PTGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

