Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, CVS, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 111,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 23,126 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 14,351 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, CVS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
