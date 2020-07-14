Markets
SNBR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SNBR, UPS, UBER

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR), where a total of 3,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 617,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 21,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 113,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNBR options, UPS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNBR UPS UBER

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular