Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SNBR, UPS, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR), where a total of 3,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 617,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 21,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 113,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNBR options, UPS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

