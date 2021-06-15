Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLCA, ALNY, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), where a total volume of 9,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 941,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 3,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 119,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

