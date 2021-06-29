Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SKT, COST, GMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), where a total of 16,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 13,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 2,188 contracts, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

