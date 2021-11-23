Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SJM, PFSI, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total volume of 5,332 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 533,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 5,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 81,102 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 8,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

