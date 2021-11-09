Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SJM, BKNG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total volume of 10,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.8% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,700 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,932 contracts, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares or approximately 171.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 61,579 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 139.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SJM options, BKNG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

