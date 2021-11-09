Markets
SJM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SJM, BKNG, NFLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), where a total volume of 10,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.8% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,700 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,932 contracts, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares or approximately 171.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 61,579 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 139.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SJM options, BKNG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SJM BKNG NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular