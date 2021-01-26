Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIX, RGEN, CEVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total volume of 6,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) saw options trading volume of 1,617 contracts, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) saw options trading volume of 1,730 contracts, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

