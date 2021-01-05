Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SHAK, HCC, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 2,772 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 277,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 2,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 7,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

