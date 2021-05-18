Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGMS, RAD, WEX

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 4,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 8,098 contracts, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 1,863 contracts, representing approximately 186,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular