Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGMS, KSS, ATLC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total volume of 13,837 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.7% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 47,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlanticus Holdings Corp (Symbol: ATLC) saw options trading volume of 1,156 contracts, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares or approximately 142.8% of ATLC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of ATLC. Below is a chart showing ATLC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
