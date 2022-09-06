Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGFY, LCID, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), where a total volume of 20,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 81,306 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 47,251 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGFY options, LCID options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.