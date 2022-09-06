Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGFY, LCID, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), where a total volume of 20,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 81,306 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 47,251 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGFY options, LCID options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

