Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SGEN, WHR, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 4,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,875 contracts, representing approximately 387,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 48,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,800 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, WHR options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

