Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, PSX, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 6,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 611,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 18,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 22,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
