Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, JBHT, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 42,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 10,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

