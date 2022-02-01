Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, MOS, CF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 67,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 6,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 26,753 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 16,914 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

