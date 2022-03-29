Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, KR, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 52,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 4,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 47,398 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 12,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,779 contracts, representing approximately 777,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, KR options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.