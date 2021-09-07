Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBUX, KFY, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 29,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) saw options trading volume of 943 contracts, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares or approximately 58% of KFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of KFY. Below is a chart showing KFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 5,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

