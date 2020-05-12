Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, VLO, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 22,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 60,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 13,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, VLO options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

