Markets
SAM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, VLO, BMY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 22,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 60,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 13,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, VLO options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAM VLO BMY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular