Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, MS, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 879 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 87,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 35,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 52,480 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

