Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, MS, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 879 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 87,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 35,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 52,480 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, MS options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.