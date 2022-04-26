Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, CCK, ARR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 141,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 5,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) options are showing a volume of 11,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of ARR. Below is a chart showing ARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CCK options, or ARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

