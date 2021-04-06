Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAGE, RETA, FF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 2,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 260,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 1,809 contracts, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And FutureFuel Corp (Symbol: FF) saw options trading volume of 1,004 contracts, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FF. Below is a chart showing FF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

