Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RXT, FSLY, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT), where a total volume of 47,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 357.1% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 25,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 258,068 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 338% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 52,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 37,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 282% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RXT options, FSLY options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

