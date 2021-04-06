Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RWT, CPRI, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total of 10,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 21,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 5,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 150,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.89 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 23,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.89 strike highlighted in orange:

