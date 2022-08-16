Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, SWBI, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 80,837 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) options are showing a volume of 3,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 122,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, SWBI options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
