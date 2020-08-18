Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, BKNG, WKHS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 73,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 8,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,933 contracts, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) saw options trading volume of 131,394 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 14,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

