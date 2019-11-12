Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROK, CPB, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), where a total of 4,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 808,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 9,925 contracts, representing approximately 992,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 17,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROK options, CPB options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.