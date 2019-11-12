Markets
ROK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROK, CPB, BIIB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), where a total of 4,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 808,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 9,925 contracts, representing approximately 992,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 17,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROK options, CPB options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK CPB BIIB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular