Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RL, DE, ESPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 7,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,861 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 3,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RL options, DE options, or ESPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.