Markets
RL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RL, DE, ESPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 7,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,861 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 3,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RL options, DE options, or ESPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RL DE ESPR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular