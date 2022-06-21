Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, XOM, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 81,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 10,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 182,985 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 8,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 99,082 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

