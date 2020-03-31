Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, ROKU, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 11,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 71,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 10,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

