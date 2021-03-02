Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, NVAX, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 2,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 317,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 33,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,268 contracts, representing approximately 826,800 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, NVAX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

