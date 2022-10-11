Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, DD, WHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 3,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 15,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,100 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
