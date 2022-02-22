Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RH, AMD, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 2,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 579,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 83,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 270,693 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 13,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
