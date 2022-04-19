Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGLD, LAND, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 197,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) saw options trading volume of 1,309 contracts, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of LAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of LAND. Below is a chart showing LAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

