Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REV, BYND, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV), where a total of 35,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1272.8% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,600 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 220,236 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 656.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 245,608 contracts, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares or approximately 436.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

